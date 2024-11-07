Titans Should Consider Taking Flier on Cowboys' QB
As the Tennessee Titans look towards the second half of the 2024 NFL season, there are major questions surrounding their future that need to be answered.
First and foremost, the future of the quarterback position is the biggest question. Is Will Levis capable of being the team's long-term quarterback? Or, do the Titans need to look to bring in another?
Many think that Tennessee could consider drafting a quarterback with their 2025 first-round pick. The only bad thing about that is that they could use help in other areas as well.
Instead of drafting a quarterback, could they look at a current young quarterback in the NFL?
One option to keep an eye on could be currently playing for the Dallas Cowboys. That option, of course, is Trey Lance.
Lance was originally drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. So far, he has not been given much of a chance to play and prove himself. Perhaps he'll get that opportunity this offseason when he hits free agency.
At just 24 years old, Lance is more than worthy of the Titans taking a flier on him. He could come in, compete with Levis, and potentially even win the starting job.
If he were able to develop and reach the potential that made him the No. 3 overall pick, Tennessee could still have their long-term quarterback. He's still young and has shown flashes of big-time talent.
During his first three and a half years in the NFL, Lance has only played in eight games. He has completed 54.9 percent of his pass attempts for 797 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. Lance has also picked up 235 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Spending a high first-round pick on a quarterback is a huge investment. Why not sign a former top draft pick who still hasn't been given a chance to play and develop?
This may not be a route that the Titans are interested in taking. However, it oculd end up paying off big-time if they give him a chance.
