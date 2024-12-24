Titans Sign Former Pats LB
The Tennessee Titans have been banged up beyond belief at the linebacker position this season, but they have now added some reinforcements, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"The Titans have signed LB Raekwon McMillan to the team’s practice squad," Wyatt tweeted. "McMillan played in college at Ohio State and he’s played for the Miami Dolphins, [Las Vegas] Raiders and [New England] Patriots in the NFL, with 70 career games played over eight seasons."
McMillan was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dolphins out of Ohio State and spent three seasons with the team before he was traded to the Raiders ahead of the 2020 season.
When he became a free agent, he signed with the Patriots, where he spent the past four seasons. McMillan was cut by the Pats last month, but now he has another shot at getting back in the league with the linebacker-needy Titans.
The team has been decimated at the position, losing Chance Campbell, Jack Gibbens, and Garret Wallow to injured reserve. Otis Reese IV and Kenneth Murray Jr. were also injured in the team's most recent game against the Indianapolis Colts, leaving there to be a need for depth.
The Titans don't need to add McMillan to the 53-man roster, as they can elevate him from the practice squad for the final two games if they choose to do so.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!