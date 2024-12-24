Titans Announce Starting QB vs. Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans have gone back and forth on their starting quarterback over the past two weeks, but they have committed to a decision ahead of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are starting Mason Rudolph for the second consecutive week against the Jaguars.
Rudolph threw for 252 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in the team's Week 16 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. While he looked bleak to start the game going down 38-7, Rudolph helped fuel a comeback that saw the team get to within one score against the Colts.
The decision was also potentially fueled by the fact that Will Levis is dealing with a shoulder injury that has reared its ugly head all season long. Levis originally hurt his shoulder in Week 4, which knocked him out of the game against the Miami Dolphins. Then, he sat for three consecutive weeks to let the injury fully heal before returning.
Last week against the Colts, Levis was questionable but was still active as the No. 2 quarterback. It looks like he'll have that role again when the Titans play the Jags on Sunday at 12 noon CT.
