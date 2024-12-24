Titans Coach Saved After Near Comeback?
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan is just one year into his tenure with the franchise, but it could be his last considering his lack of success so far.
Callahan is 3-12 as a head coach for the Titans, leading the ship as the team continues to regress.
The team allowed 38 unanswered points in less than two quarters against the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 16 loss, but 23 points in response put the Titans back in the game.
ESPN insider Turron Davenport believes the team's effort in the second half helped Callahan's case to return as head coach next season.
"The Titans scored on their second drive but got outscored 38-0 until Tyjae Spears' touchdown run with 3:02 left in the third quarter," Davenport writes.
"Rather than lay down, Callahan's team fought back to within one score. The overall performance is unacceptable. But the way the Titans kept pushing forward shows they haven't quit on Callahan. Next week's matchup with the Jaguars is the best chance the Titans have to add to their three-win total.
The Titans will have to continue to build Callahan's case over the final two weeks, but the frustrations of the season may lead to him being scapegoated.
Callahan has to prove in the final two games that he is capable of leading a team and that he is the right person for this particular job. If he can't do that, he could be back on the offensive coordinator circuit next season with another team.
Callahan and the Titans will return to the field on Sunday as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Duval County for an AFC South rivalry game. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT. The game can be watched on CBS or streamed on Paramount+.
