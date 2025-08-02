Titans Should Trade For Chargers QB
The Tennessee Titans could be looking for a backup quarterback after Will Levis has been ruled out for the season following successful shoulder surgery.
With Levis out, No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward is the team's starting quarterback and Brandon Allen is expected to be his backup. However, Allen has spent most of his career as a QB3 and the Titans might be able to find an upgrade somewhere around the league.
A player the Titans should consider trading for is Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance.
Lance, 25, was the No. 3 overall pick out of North Dakota State by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, his career has not resembled that of someone drafted so high.
Lance served as Jimmy Garoppolo's backup in his rookie season and was expected to be the team's starter in 2022. However, a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 thrust Brock Purdy into the starting role and he has yet to relinquish it. That demoted Lance when he returned and he was never able to get his footing back.
Lance was traded to the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2023 season and was the third-string quarterback for America's Team for the past two seasons. He signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in the spring to backup Justin Herbert and Taylor Heinicke.
However, Lance proved himself for the Chargers when he started in the Hall of Fame Game. Lance completed 13 of 20 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns, proving that he can still play solid football.
Lance didn't do enough to challenge Heinicke for Herbert's primary backup role, but he could be an upgrade to the backup quarterback spot for many teams, including the Titans.
If Tennessee isn't happy with Allen as the primary backup for Ward, the Titans should make a call to the Chargers.
