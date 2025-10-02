Titans HC Sees Fight in Team Despite Record
The Tennessee Titans are still searching for their first win of the season, but the team is struggling to keep morale up.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan sent a message to the team hoping to keep spirits high going into Week 5.
"All I know is what I see every day," Callahan said. "They show up. They work. We work in practice. I did not anticipate a result like that coming up in a game. The attitude, the energy, the things they do during the week, there's nothing that would point to that there's any kind of lack of those things and we fought our tails off in the game and, again, we're not playing well enough."
"We're not executing things at a high enough level to win. It's certainly not for lack of intent and lack of effort and lack of focus. We're trying to do all the things we need to do to win a football game. Everything during the week, the guy's work. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it."
The Titans are doing things the right way, but it isn't translating to wins. That can be difficult for a young team going through growing pains.
The team appeared to take a step back in their 26-0 loss in Week 4 against the Houston Texans, but sometimes teams have to move backwards in order to get forward. That should be the hope for the Titans going into Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals, but it's clear the team has some growing to do in order to come away with a win.
Sometimes the results don't often reflect the work the team is putting in, so the Titans have to continue practicing these good habits with trust that things will eventually turn around.
In order to beat the Cardinals in Week 5, the Titans need to have another good week of practice while executing the plans set forth in practice by the coaching staff. If the coaches don't start seeing results, it could lead to Callahan getting fired.
