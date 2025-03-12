Titans Sign Lions All-Pro Guard
The Tennessee Titans' offensive line was one of the worst in the NFL in 2024, allowing the fourth-most sacks of any team. On top of that, the Titans were just 19th in rushing yards per game. The issues up front were evident, and they've made a big move to improve in the trenches.
Tennessee is signing All-Pro guard Kevin Zeitler to a one-year deal worth $9 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 35-year-old is coming off a one-year stint with the Detroit Lions, where he helped Detroit put together the most balanced attack in the NFL.
The Lions were second in rushing yards per game and second in passing yards per game, leading to a 15-2 regular season and the top seed in the NFC playoffs, though they were surprisingly upset in the divisional round by the Washington Commanders.
Zeitler was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He has had stints with the Bengals, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, and Lions in his 13-year career, and now joins the Titans to help revamp their offensive line. He was an All-Pro with Baltimore in 2023.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!