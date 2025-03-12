Titans Named Landing Spot For Rams Star Cooper Kupp
The Tennessee Titans are in need of a wide receiver after Nick Westbrook-Ikhine signed with the Miami Dolphins in free agency, and they could be looking at the highest upgrade possible.
The Los Angeles Rams cut Cooper Kupp at the start of the new league year, and he will now look for a new home for the 2025 season.
NFL insider Aaron Wilson named the Titans as a potential destination for his services.
While the Green Bay Packers were highlighted by Wilson as the "one to watch," the Titans are certainly in the mix as well.
Kupp, who turns 32 in June, still holds the second-best single season for most receiving yards with 1,947 behind Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson, who had 1,964 yards back in 2012 under Matthew Stafford, who was also the Rams quarterback in 2021.
Since then, Kupp hasn't reached those same heights, but he is still a very capable receiver that can help a team immediately upon arrival.
Should Kupp come to the Titans, he would be in immediate competition with Calvin Ridley to be the No. 1 wide receiver in the offense.
The Titans would make sense as a fit for Kupp because they want to have as many experienced receivers possible to make the job of a new quarterback a little easier.
As of now, Will Levis is the only quarterback on the Titans roster, but the team is likely to add either a veteran to back him up or draft Miami's Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.
Arming Ward with a talent like Kupp could make his transition to the NFL a little easier, and the Titans offense could experience a whole lot more success with him in the wide receiver room.
