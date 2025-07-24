Titans Sign Former Falcons DT
The Tennessee Titans continue to make depth additions to their roster as training camp kicks off in Nashville.
The Titans announced that they have signed former Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Timmy Horne to a deal after hosting him for a workout. Tennessee also signed former Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson to a contract.
Horne, 27, spent last offseason with the New York Giants but suffered a torn Achilles in the team's final preseason game. He missed the entire 2024 season as a result.
Horne originally went undrafted in 2022 out of Kansas State before signing a deal with the Falcons. He ended up having a solid season for an undrafted rookie, appearing in all 17 games (five starts) while posting 27 total tackles (13 solo) and one pass breakup.
Ahead of Horne's second season with the Falcons in 2023, then-head coach Arthur Smith delivered some praise toward the defensive tackle.
“Just a guy in there trying to make the team and contribute," Smith said. "Timmy played some for us last year. There’s a good competition. We feel like we have a lot of depth on the d-line, and somebody’s going to emerge that’s going to be in that rotation that’s going to help us. Certainly, he’s had a good camp so far.”
Despite signing a deal with the Titans, there's no guarantee that Horne will make the 53-man roster headed into Week 1's matchup against the Denver Broncos. He will have to prove himself to the coaching staff in order to get a chance at maintaining a depth role on the defensive line.
The Titans will begin their preseason slate on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium before exhibition games against the Atlanta Falcons (Aug. 15) and Minnesota Vikings (Aug. 22).
