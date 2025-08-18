Titans Sign Former Panthers DT
The Tennessee Titans are making a change to their roster, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"Smith, who played at Arkansas, has spent time with the Chargers, Vikings, and Panthers in the NFL," Wyatt wrote.
"Smith (6-3, 300) has played in seven career games, and has been credited with 13 tackles, including a tackle for a loss. He played in two games for the Panthers in 2024."
"Smith initially joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers."
In a corresponding move, the team released defensive tackle Philip Blidi.
Smith Joins Titans Defensive Line
With one preseason game remaining, the Titans are making a small change on the defensive line that shouldn't affect too much of the team's 53-man roster projection. Smith likely isn't going to make the final roster with limited time before the Titans have to make massive cuts.
However, Smith's arrival to the Titans gives him the chance to compete for a spot on the team's practice squad for the upcoming season. Smith has been part of the practice squad for the Chargers, Vikings and Panthers throughout his career.
He signed as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2020 and joined the Chargers, failing to be elevated for any games during his first year in the league. In 2021, he was not asked to re-join the Chargers and remained unsigned until the middle of the season.
In October 2021, Smith joined the Vikings and made his NFL debut in Week 12 of that season, making three tackles in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He didn't play in the league until Week 17 of the 2022 season against the Green Bay Packers, where he had four tackles for the Vikings.
In 2023, Smith played in two games for the Vikings, recording four tackles in that timeframe.
This past season, Smith signed with the Panthers in hopes of getting more playing time. He saw action in Weeks 5-7, combining for two tackles during his appearances.
Now, he joins the Titans in a tryout to see if he can be part of the practice squad.
