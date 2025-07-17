Titans Sign Former Saints RB
The Tennessee Titans are getting better in the backfield, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"Source: The Titans are adding depth to their backfield, agreeing on a 2-year deal with RB Jordan Mims. The former Fresno State standout was with the Saints the last two years," Schultz tweeted.
Mims, 26, went undrafted in 2023 out of Fresno State and caught on with the Buffalo Bills as a free agent following the NFL Draft that year.
Mims was cut at the end of training camp, but found a home with the New Orleans Saints on their practice squad.
Mims shuttled between the practice squad and active roster last season before eventually catching on with the Saints for good in November.
Last season, Mims played in 11 games for the Saints, racking up 70 yards on 20 carries.
Now, Mims joins a running back room in Tennessee that features Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, sixth-round rookie Kalel Mullings and Julius Chestnut.
Mims will likely have a tough time making the 53-man roster out of training camp, but the Titans are adding more competition at the position, which should make everyone better.
