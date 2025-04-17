Titans Sign Three Offensive Linemen
The Tennessee Titans are adding depth to their offensive line potentially in anticipation of the arrival of rookie quarterback Cam Ward.
According to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, Tennessee has signed three offensive linemen, as the team is bringing in former Los Angeles Chargers Sam Mustipher and Brenden Jaimes along with former New Orleans Saint Oli Udoh.
The Titans also released former third-round offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere in a corresponding move.
Whether or not the Titans keep all three new signings on the final 53-man roster remains to be seen. but it's clear the team is attempting to figure out the right combination on the o-line for next season with the expectation that Ward will be the quarterback.
While the Titans have been busy making some minor roster moves recently, general manager Mike Borgonzi said at the start of April that the team hasn't come to a decision yet about what to do with the No. 1 overall pick.
"We're still going through the process," Borgonzi said, per Wyatt. "We've always said we wanted to go through the entire process before we made any decision with the No.1 pick. At the same time, we will still listen to teams. But, at some point, we have to make a decision here, on if we're going to stay at the pick, or possibly trade it.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!