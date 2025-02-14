Titans Have Slight Chance at AFC South
With a bleak 2024 season in the books, it marks the third straight season where the Tennessee Titans came short of a division title since their AFC South win in 2021, and their second-straight campaign finishing last place in the group of four.
It's been rough sledding for the Titans as of late, there's no doubt about that. But, what are the chances Tennessee can bounce back for a division title next season?
The shift up the league ranks could be an uphill battle. A 3-14 record in 2024 doesn't make for a ton of optimism around the roster, and a quarterback situation that remains unorganized won't provide much hope either.
However, the Titans could be in a better position than most to go from worst to first in their respective division.
In a ranking from Pro Football Focus analyst Zoltan Buday stacking up the most likely "worst-to-first" candidates around the NFL, the Titans came in as the third entry of eight, largely due to the weak AFC South division surrounding them.
"Although the Titans are expected to pick first in the 2025 NFL Draft, their relatively weak division provides them some hope for finishing first and thus earning a playoff berth in 2025... Tennessee finished with the worst record in the league but still managed to beat the Houston Texans — who ended up winning the division in 2024 — in Houston. The Titans must find a reliable quarterback this offseason, be it through free agency or the draft. Will Levis earned a 54.9 PFF overall grade in 2024, which ranked only 39th among 42 qualifying quarterbacks, while backup Mason Rudolph’s 62.5 PFF overall grade placed 34th at the position."
For the top of the list, the Titans rallied behind the New Orleans Saints at No. 2 and the San Francisco 49ers at No. 1. Though, in the eyes of PFF, Tennessee could have a puncher's chance of making their way to a division win.
Such a scenario doesn't play out without the right offseason steps. The Titans need to find a stable option at quarterback, shore up the offensive line, add a new respectable weapon or two into the fold, and they have many defensive holes to tighten up to get this roster where it needs to be.
With an ambitious new front office leading the way, Tennessee could be in the market to make those changes, but it's hard to believe they become a dominant force on both ends overnight. That's what makes the Titans' surrounding division play so crucial to their chances of success in 2025.
The Indianapolis Colts have their respective issues on both sides of the ball, the Houston Texans are undergoing some offensive changes and transitioning, and the Jacksonville Jaguars have their fair share of struggles as well.
The South is a field where the Titans can drag out some wins, and maybe even give some life to their outside shot of a postseason appearance in a best-case situation.
Is it the most likely scenario to see the Titans in the playoff mix next season? No, and far from it. But is it totally out of the question? Perhaps not, but it'll be far from easy.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!