Titans Need to Get Calvin Ridley Help
The Tennessee Titans made a splash during free agency a year ago when they signed Calvin Ridley to a five-year contract away from the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars.
Ridley didn't have the year he thought he was going to have, but he did catch 64 passes for 1,017 yards, exactly one more than he had in 2023 with the Jaguars. He also had four touchdowns throughout the season.
However, if the Titans are going to be better in 2025, they need more than just Ridley in the wide receiver room.
"Calvin Ridley is the only proven receiver under contract," ESPN insider Turron Davenport writes.
"Ridley led the Titans with 35 receptions, 819 yards and four touchdowns on downfield targets (10 or more air yards) this past season according to Next Gen Stats. All other Titans receivers combined for 32 receptions, 847 yards and 10 touchdowns on such targets this past season. Ridley accounted for 49.2% of the Titans' air yards, the highest team share of any player in the NFL. Finding a playmaking "X" receiver to complement Ridley would help Tennessee's offense immensely. The Titans could also use a chain-moving slot receiver who can work the middle of the field and make those crucial catches on third downs."
The Titans will look to keep Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who had a career-high nine touchdowns in 2024, but they will need a little more than that. Tyler Boyd is a free agent, but his return to the team is questionable. Expect the Titans to look through the draft to take someone at some point during the draft.
The Titans will have a chance to meet and interview some of the top wide receiver prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis later this month.
