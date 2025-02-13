Titans Could Follow Chiefs QB Blueprint
The Tennessee Titans are going to be looking for a quarterback this offseason, but there are a number of different directions that the team could go in as Mike Borgonzi drafts his first class as general manager.
This isn't the first time Borgonzi has worked with the No. 1 overall pick. Back in 2013, the Chiefs had the top selection when Borgonzi was an assistant in the front office.
"When Borgonzi was with the Kansas City Chiefs as the assistant director of pro scouting in 2013, Kansas City sent a second-round pick (34th overall) in that year's draft and a conditional pick in 2014 to the San Francisco 49ers for quarterback Alex Smith," ESPN insider Turron Davenport writes.
"The Chiefs then selected offensive tackle Eric Fisher with the No.1 pick. Could this year's Titans follow that path?"
The 2013 NFL Draft class for quarterbacks was one of the weakest in recent memory, but this year is a down year compared to 2024 when six signal callers were taken in the first 12 picks.
That being said, the Titans definitely need to add a quarterback next to Will Levis.
"Will Levis is the sole quarterback the Titans have under contract. He has two years left on his rookie deal, so he will most likely be back and should get to compete for the starting position. But the Titans need answers fast, and there's a variety of directions they could go to try to find them," Davenport writes.
The Titans will begin to build clarity in regards to their quarterback conundrum when they visit Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward and the rest of the top rookies in this year's draft at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, which begins on Feb. 27.
