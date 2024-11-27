Titans Start to Climb in Power Rankings
The Tennessee Titans are still celebrating after a 32-27 win against the Houston Texans, which snapped a two-game losing streak.
The Titans remained cool, calm and collected even after surrendering a multiple-score lead by coming through in the fourth quarter and pulling out the win.
The victory moved the Titans up three spots in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's power rankings from No. 29 to 26.
"Will Levis finished the week with the second-highest passer rating of any signal caller despite being pressured on more than 50% of his dropbacks. In Levis’s defense, I re-watched the pick-six multiple times and have talked myself into believing that Levis thought he had moved Jimmie Ward with his eyes and had him off balance. This was less egregious than others and, don’t look now, but over the last four weeks, Levis has been playing a little bit better (in terms of EPA+CPOE) than Aaron Rodgers, Jayden Daniels and Bryce Young," Orr writes.
The only teams that ranked lower than the Titans were the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders.
While the Titans showed some promise in the win, they still have a long road to go before feeling satisfied about where they are. Even in the win, the Titans made numerous mistakes that could have been fixed and made the game a blowout instead of a tight finish.
The Titans may not be eyeing the playoffs this season, but there is still plenty worth fighting for in the final six weeks of the season.
The Titans are back in action in Week 13 as they take on the Washington Commanders on the road in the nation's capital. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT from Northwest Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!