Titans Starting OL Reveals Major Injury Update
The Tennessee Titans have received a pretty positive development concerning the injury status of starting center Lloyd Cushenberry through the motions of the team's mandatory minicamp after his 2024 season was derailed by an Achilles tear.
According to Cushenberry himself in an interview with Titans insider Jim Wyatt, not only does the veteran center feel "good" in the months following his season-ending surgery, but he also expects to be back in the fold for Tennessee as soon as Week One of next season.
"I feel good, man," Cushenberry said of his injury recovery. "I am close to being back, cleared and healthy, and ready to go. The offseason has been good. I'm locking in on my diet, getting in the best shape as I can. I'm doing well."
Throughout Cushenberry's rehab early through the Titans' offseason workouts he's remained a bit limited, not practicing during Tennessee's OTAs, though he's been active within the stretch periods in this week's minicamp.
For Cushenberry, it's been far from a seamless rehab process, which is to be expected building back from a brutal injury like an Achilles tear. But in the process of his long and extensive road back to the field, the Titans center is seemingly taking on the process the best he can, one step at a time.
"It's been long, and it's been tough," Cushenberry said. "It's been a lot of long and lonely days in the training room with all the staff, but they've been great. It's been slow, trying to build my calf strength back up, and everything around it. It's a tough process, but I think it is going well."
Cushenberry coming back into the mix on this Titans' offensive front could be yet another big step forward for this Tennessee line.
Following a brutal season in the trenches through 2024 and with the assortment of changes made upon their five-man unit throughout the offseason, like adding new names, Dan Moore and Kevin Zeitler, along with shifting first-rounder JC Latham over to his natural position of right tackle, the outlook looks miles better for this group's offensive protection than just one calendar year ago.
Time will tell if Cushenberry will be one to factor into the Week One mix and a wildly different offensive line, but signs seem to be pointing in the right direction on that front.
