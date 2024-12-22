All Titans

Titans Kicker Out vs. Colts

The Tennessee Titans will have a new kicker in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans place kicker Nick Folk (6) reacts after defeating the New England Patriots in overtime at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
Tennessee Titans place kicker Nick Folk (6) reacts after defeating the New England Patriots in overtime at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans are warming up against the Indianapolis Colts, but a few players will stay in street clothes today.

Here's a look at the list of players who are out for the Titans today:

K Nick Folk

Folk was out of practice for two days this week with an abdomen injury. While he tried to give it a go, the Titans ultimately chose to sit him. This means Brayden Narveson, who was recently signed through next season, is active and starting today.

LB Luke Gifford

Gifford got the start at the linebacker position last week, but he suffered a concussion and has yet to be cleared from the league's protocol.

WR Jha'Quan Jackson

The sixth-round rookie out of Tulane is still out due to fumbling issues.

RB Joshua Kelley

Kelley is inactive today, which means Tony Pollard (ankle) will play.

LB Jerome Baker

Baker still remains out despite the Titans' woes and depth struggles at linebacker.

CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally

Jeudy-Lally is a healthy scratch once again.

CB Tre Avery

Avery is out for the second consecutive week as a healthy scratch.

Here are the inactives for the Colts:

Kickoff between the Titans and Colts is set for 12 noon CT. The game can be watched on CBS or streamed on Paramount+.

Published
