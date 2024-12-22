Titans Take Another Hit at LB
The Tennessee Titans have been through several injuries at the linebacker position, and they picked up another one in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts.
Titans linebacker Otis Reese IV suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter against the Colts, and his status for the rest of the game is in doubt.
With Reese banged up, Jerome Baker inactive, Luke Gifford concussed and Chance Campbell, Jack Gibbens and Garret Wallow on injured reserve, the Titans are running low when it comes to linebackers.
This could mean that the Titans will give more playing time to rookies Cedric Gray and James Williams.
Gray was a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina who has spent a good chunk of the season on injured reserve while Williams has primarily spent his playing time on special teams.
The Titans hope that Reese will have a chance to return in the game, but in the case that he can't, the defense will find itself in a familiar position and mindset of the next man up.
The Titans trail 14-7 with a few minutes left in the second quarter against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
