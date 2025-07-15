Titans DT Honored By Analyst
The Tennessee Titans have T'Vondre Sweat on the defensive line for a second straight season.
The second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Texas slipped to Day 2 due to off-field concerns, but that didn't appear in his first year with the Titans.
That's part of the reason why NFL.com writer Nick Shook named Sweat to his All-Under-25 Team.
"On this All-Under 25 squad, Sweat is the run-stopping salt to Carter's pass-rushing pepper. He's a massive human (6-foot-4, 366 pounds) who is surprisingly athletic, a gargantuan gap-plugger made in the mold of a past era of interior defenders," Shook wrote.
"While he didn't match his excellent Titans teammate Jeffery Simmons in stops (59), he still did quite a job in this category, logging 39 while keeping pace with more established upper-tier defensive tackles in stop percentage (5.8, better than Poona Ford's 5.4 and Vita Vea's 5.1). For those who appreciate raw power on the interior, Sweat is a joy to watch. If he can build on what he accomplished as a rookie, he'll become a household name."
Sweat recorded 51 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery in his rookie year with the Titans. He was chosen alongside Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who helped his team to a Super Bowl victory in just his second season.
Sweat has room for improvement, but so does every player going into his second season. If he continues along the trajectory that's been set out for him, Sweat could become one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL.
Sweat and the rest of his teammates are enjoying their final week of the offseason before reporting to training camp on Tuesday. The Titans will then get ready for the team's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 9.
