Titans Tank in Power Rankings
The Tennessee Titans are entering the 2025 season with a chip on their shoulder.
The team finished 3-14 a year ago, earning the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft and selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who will attempt to lead the franchise out of the rebuild.
Sportsnaut contributor Matt Williams released his latest power rankings, where the Titans ended up at No. 31.
"All that matters for the Tennessee Titans in 2025 is Cam Ward’s development and whether or not Brian Callahan is the right head coach for this franchise," Williams wrote.
"Fortunately, Tennessee has put together a solid offensive line to protect the face of the franchise and Ward has the physical talent to make the pass-catchers around him better. While we do fully expect Tennessee to be one of the worst NFL teams in 2025, Ward has star potential and either Callahan or the next head coach will greatly benefit from having him in the years to come."
The only team that ranked lower than the Titans was the New Orleans Saints, who are viewed as the worst team in the league after their quarterback, Derek Carr, abruptly announced his retirement earlier in the offseason.
The Titans have to prove that they are no longer the worst team in the league, even if the upgrades on paper appear to have made them better.
The only way the Titans can do that is to win games in the regular season, and if they can do that, they will slowly make their way up the ladder in the power rankings.
The Titans are off for a few weeks as they get some rest before the gauntlet of football season begins. The team will report to the practice facility for training camp on July 22.
