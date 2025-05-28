Titans' Tony Pollard Earns Modest RB Ranking
Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard logged the most yardage of his career last season, his first in Nashville.
However, Pro Football Focus writer Trevor Sikkema believes he could have played a lot better.
"Pollard's 73.5 PFF rushing grade in his first year with the Titans was the lowest of his career. However, he has generated the fifth-highest PFF WAR figure among running backs over the past three seasons," Sikkema wrote.
"He also earned just a 51.6 PFF grade as a receiver in 2024, although much of that can be attributed to a roster that earned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft."
Despite Pollard's low PFF grade, he still came in at No. 18 in Sikkema's running back rankings going into the 2025 season.
Pollard ran for over 1,000 yards in each of the last three seasons, proving to be one of the most consistent running backs in the NFL. Now that he has spent a full offseason with the Titans, there's a chance Pollard feels even more comfortable going into his second season with the team.
The team attempted to get Pollard some depth in the offseason, selecting Michigan running back Kalel Mullings in the sixth round of the draft. Mullings will try to earn a roster spot against Julius Chestnut, but Tyjae Spears is projected to be the primary backup.
Part of why Pollard ran so much in 2024 had to do with Spears' absences. Spears missed five games for the Titans this past season, resulting in more opportunities for Pollard.
The seventh-year pro won't be asked to run into the ground this season, but he will still play a significant role for the Titans as he looks to break the 1,000-yard barrier for a fourth year in a row.
