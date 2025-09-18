Three Key Matchups For Titans vs Colts
The Tennessee Titans desperately want to notch their first win of the season against their undefeated division rival, the Indianapolis Colts. They're 0-2 on the season, but have been able to hang around with two potential playoff teams in the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams, they just haven't been able to finish.
This week, if the Titans want to beat their division rivals, they must win these three key matchups.
Titans' Front Seven vs Colts' Run Game
The biggest key to this game will be defending the Colts' run game. Jonathan Taylor is coming off a massive performance against the Broncos, where he ran for 165 yards on 25 carries. He's a threat to rip off a big run at any point, so the Titans need to make sure they shut him down.
Unfortunately, the Titans haven't been very good against the run this year. They've allowed 5.0 and 6.0 yards per carry to the Broncos and Rams, respectively, but they've been without one of their star defensive tackles, T'Vdonre Sweat, who could be back this weekend. If they want to limit what the Colts can do offensively, stopping Taylor is the key.
Titans' Offensive Line vs Colts' Front Seven
The Titans' offensive line has been very good this year. In Week 1, Cam Ward was pressured on over 50% of his drop backs. That number improved in Week 2, but it was still sitting near 40%. The Colts don't pose as much as a challenge as the Rams or Broncos did - they have only logged three sacks this season - but they still need to bring their A game.
With J.C. Latham likely missing another game, the Titans will turn to Oli Udoh or John Ojukwu to replace him. Neither guy is necessarily an ideal option considering how they've played in the past, so the Titans will likely have to help him out with another guard or the tight end if they want to keep pressure off Ward as much as possible.
Titans' Defensive Line vs Colts' Offensive Line
Daniel Jones has looked great for the Colts this year. He's thrown for 588 yards and two touchdowns behind a 714% completion percentage, but that's in large part due to the Colts' offensive line, which has done a great job protecting him. He's been sacked twice this season and is very rarely under a lot of pressure.
This week, the Titans' defensive line, which has recorded just one sack this year, needs to put pressure on Jones. We've seen Jones struggle with pressure in the past, so if they can get after him, they can force him into a couple of mistakes. The Titans' pass rush hasn't been great, though, so it'll be a tall task.
