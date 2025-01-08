Titans Coach Praises Jeffery Simmons' Team Leadership
It was a long season for Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, but he was still able to play through his bumps and bruises all season long.
As one of the leaders on the field for his team, Simmons was praised by Titans head coach Brian Callahan.
"To have one of our best players be that guy to keep showing up for his teammates and keep showing up for the team and the organization, it means a lot," Callahan said.
"It is not easy to play that position for that many weeks in a row and not miss any time. But he's been a pro and he's fought through every week and he's shown up every week. And that's what you appreciate about how Jeff conducts his business is that every time he steps between his lines, you get everything he has. And he gave it all, all season."
After sitting out for an elbow injury in Week 4 leading into the Week 5 bye, Simmons played in 13 consecutive games to end the season, finishing with 76 tackles and five sacks for the year.
Simmons has established himself as one of the leaders on the team and he should have a place to do that with the Titans for many years to come.
It may not have been the season Simmons envisioned, but he can go into the offseason deserving of some rest knowing that he gave his entire effort for his teammates all season long.
In order for the Titans to dig themselves out of this rebuilding situation, they are going to need players like Simmons for the long haul, and players that come into the organization should be able to learn a thing or two from the star defensive tackle.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!