Titans Trade Unlikely After Giants Sign Russell Wilson
Many analysts pegged the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants as potential trade partners for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but now a deal seems incredibly unlikely.
The Giants signed quarterback Jameis Winston, who served as the Cleveland Browns' backup last season, but they have given him a new teammate, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.
"ESPN Sources: The Giants and Super Bowl-winning QB Russell Wilson reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $21 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed," Schefter tweeted.
"The 10-time Pro-Bowl selection had been in discussions with the Giants, Browns and Steelers, but is opting for New York, where Wilson won Super Bowl XLVIII in MetLife Stadium. Now, Wilson is returning there as the Giants’ projected starting QB."
With Wilson leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Giants, they now have three players in their quarterback room.
This doesn't mean the Giants can't take a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick or trade up to No. 1, but if they do, it won't be for Cam Ward, who is seen as the consensus top pick.
Ward met with the Titans after his Pro Day at Miami earlier this week, further establishing the relationship between the two sides before Tennessee is officially on the clock on Thursday, April 24.
