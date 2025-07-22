Titans Trying to Improve in Crucial Area
The Tennessee Titans are going into the season with new players at the kicker and punter positions.
After Nick Folk wasn't retained despite leading the league in field goal percentage for the past two years, the team signed Joey Slye, who was last with the New England Patriots.
The Titans also didn't bring back punter Ryan Stonehouse, which was a bit of a surprise for the team as well. The Titans opted to replace Stonehouse with veteran Johnny Hekker, who last played with the Carolina Panthers.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt dives into how important Slye and Hekker will be for the team in the upcoming season.
"The 29-year-old Slye kicked for the Patriots in 2024, when he made 26-of-33 field goals and went 25-of-26 on his extra point attempts," Wyatt wrote.
"Slye was 6-of-9 on kicks from 50-plus yards in 2024, including a career-long kick of 63 yards. He'll bring a stronger leg to special teams, and he looked good during the offseason. Hekker is a 14-year veteran who has punted the ball 963 times for 45,052 yards – or 25.6 miles – in 212 games in his career. He has a 46.8-yard gross average, with 378 punts placed inside the 20-yard line, and a 42.9-yard career net punting average. The Titans expect, and need, for both of them to be good."
The Titans are hoping to see some improvements from both the kicking and punting in the upcoming season, which could make a big difference down the line.
If the Titans can see positive change from Slye and Hekker on special teams, it could lead to a ripple effect that improves the offense and defense by giving them more points or better field position.
The Titans will play their first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 9.
