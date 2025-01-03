Titans Rookie Going Viral for Locker Room Celebration
The Tennessee Titans haven't had much to celebrate this season, but rookie defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat is still finding ways to keep things light in the locker room.
Sweat, a former star for the Texas Longhorns, spoke with reporters Thursday and went viral on social media for his reaction to talking about Texas' 39-31 double-overtime win over the Arizona State Sun Devils in the College Football Playoff.
After hyping up his team, Sweat engaged in some "Texas Fight" chants with his teammates.
Take a look at the video, per Titans reporter Jim Wyatt:
Sweat's Longhorns will now advance to play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP Semifinal at AT&T Stadium. Last season in that venue, Sweat caught a two-yard touchdown pass in the Big 12 Championship win for Texas before going on to become the 38th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Titans.
Sweat has impressed as a rookie for Tennessee, posting 46 total tackles (20 solo), one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup. He went viral in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals after recovering a fumble and delivering a vicious stiff arm before returning the ball 30 yards. The Titans would go on to lose that game 37-27, but Sweat's play instantly became one of the more memorable moments of the season.
During Sweat's five seasons at Texas, he tallied 127 total tackles (46 solo), five sacks, one forced fumble, 15 pass breakups and the aforementioned receiving touchdown.
The Titans will close out the regular season at home in Week 18 against the Houston Texans. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Meanwhile, the Longhorns and Buckeyes will kick off from the Cotton Bowl on Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!