Titans DT Injury Timeline Revealed

The Tennessee Titans have picked up an injury on the defensive side of the ball.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat goes through drills during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans are going through the ins and outs of training camp and part of that involves injuries.

The team is already down a quarterback in Will Levis and a wide receiver in Treylon Burks, both of whom are no longer part of the Titans' plans in 2025. This means the team might err on the side of caution if other injuries pop up.

That's exactly what they are doing in regards to second-year defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, head coach Brian Callahan said Sweat won't practice Friday and will be day-to-day with an abdominal injury.

Sweat, 24, made 16 starts on the defensive line in his rookie season, recording 51 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

The Titans are expecting him to take another step in the right direction in his second season in the league, but they need him to be healthy in order to do that.

Injuries like this in training camp aren't worthy of pushing the panic button, but they ensure that the Titans are playing it safe with those who need the care ahead of the season.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

