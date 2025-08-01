Titans DT Injury Timeline Revealed
The Tennessee Titans are going through the ins and outs of training camp and part of that involves injuries.
The team is already down a quarterback in Will Levis and a wide receiver in Treylon Burks, both of whom are no longer part of the Titans' plans in 2025. This means the team might err on the side of caution if other injuries pop up.
That's exactly what they are doing in regards to second-year defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, head coach Brian Callahan said Sweat won't practice Friday and will be day-to-day with an abdominal injury.
Sweat, 24, made 16 starts on the defensive line in his rookie season, recording 51 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.
The Titans are expecting him to take another step in the right direction in his second season in the league, but they need him to be healthy in order to do that.
Injuries like this in training camp aren't worthy of pushing the panic button, but they ensure that the Titans are playing it safe with those who need the care ahead of the season.
