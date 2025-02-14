Titans' Two Biggest Offseason Needs Revealed
The Tennessee Titans still have a ways to go before they reach contending status once again.
After a 3-14 regular season is in the books with a number-one draft pick attached, it typically means that your team's pretty far away from the main prize. The Titans to no surprise, are right in that mix.
However, the Titans could inch a bit closer to that contending status by addressing a few pressing needs this offseason. Tennessee has several holes to fill on both sides of the ball, but two areas could rise above the rest when addressing the team's priority list for the months ahead –– quarterback and offensive line.
Joe Rexode for The Athletic recently detailed how the Titans should approach this year's offseason, where the task was kept simple: fix quarterback and the offensive line, do the rest later.
"When you’re 3-14, you have all kinds of needs," Rexode wrote. "The only position groups that don’t necessarily need addressing on this team are running back and cornerback – though the latter presumes L’Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie will play football in 2025. Coming in a close second to quarterback is offensive line, and they have to be fixed in tandem or the QB choice will not enjoy himself next season. The obvious question: Will the Titans use the No. 1 pick on Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, or will they already have a veteran starter signed by then? It is possible they do both."
The Titans' offense seemed like it could never get off the runway in 2024, but a lot of that catastrophe was due to the lack of consistency under center and upfront. The sooner Tennessee can straighten both situations out, the quicker this offense can reach a stronger level, but it's easier said than done.
Tennessee could look to fix their quarterback questions with the top pick in this year's draft, but it's a class with its fair share of concerns at the position. They could address the offensive line in the draft, but scouts have also had reservations about the quality of long-term tackles and elite quality offensive linemen for this year's prospects. Really, there's not an obvious direction to turn.
The task is clear for the Tennessee, but the way the front office will go about doing it still remains foggy.
The Titans will have to be wise in both their free agency and draft approach to make the proper improvements to this offensive unit in 2025. A new and improved unit upstairs could increase the optimism of that possibility, but if not, fans could be in for another bumpy road ahead.
