Titans Facing Familiar Faces Against Texans
The Tennessee Titans are preparing to face off against the AFC South rival Houston Texans in Week 12, and there might be a few players on the other sideline that the team has some familiarity with.
Former Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and defensive lineman Denico Autry are facing their former team for the first time after signing with the Texans this offseason.
Titans quarterback Will Levis is excited to play some of his former teammates.
"Seeing Denico (Autry) and Azeez (Al-Shaair) out there is pretty cool," Levis said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "They're still playing ball at the level that we know they can. So, we know their strengths and their traits that we've got to be ready for and how we feel like we can operate against them. Across the board, they got a stout defense. They play really well. They play connected. And it's just going to be on us to figure out what we're going to be able to do to make our offense work."
Knowing more about Al-Shaair and Autry could be an advantage for the Titans, but on the flip side, they have more of an insight on Levis compared to other opponents, so those edges could offset.
Instead, it will come down to which team can use its strengths in the right way. Both teams have equal knowledge, though the Titans did adopt a new coaching staff after Al-Shaair and Autry left, which could be an edge in itself.
Needless to say, it won't come down to who prepares the best, but rather who executes better between the Titans and Texans.
Kickoff between the two AFC South rivals is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday inside NRG Stadium. The game can be watched on CBS or streamed on Paramount+.
