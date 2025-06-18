Titans RB Showing Signs of Resurgence
The Tennessee Titans hope to get a better season out of third-year pro Tyjae Spears than they got in 2024.
After a strong rookie season backing up Derrick Henry, Spears struggled to match the production behind Tony Pollard in 2024. A big part of that was injury-based as Spears missed five games during the season with ankle and hamstring injuries, as well as a concussion.
Spears is looking to bounce back in Year 3, and he's on the right path so far this offseason.
"Spears looked explosive on the field this offseason, when he got plenty of work. While Tony Pollard got the bulk of the work last fall, Spears showed flashes at different times. If he can stay healthy, he seems poised to be a consistent playmaker in 2025," team reporter Jim Wyatt wrote.
Spears, 24, ran the ball 84 times last season for 312 yards and four touchdowns. He had signs of growth, but his lack of freshness from coming out of Tulane and the team's futility throughout the season dimmed the light for Spears a bit.
Now that he is putting his 2024 campaign behind him, Spears can come in with a fresh start for 2025. He appears to be healthy and ready to go, and while that could change between now and the start of the regular season, it's a positive sign of what the Titans could be getting if he can stay on the field.
The Titans drafted Spears in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, so they want to make sure he is a vital part of their team.
If Spears can stay healthy in 2025 like he did in his rookie season, the Titans offense should be a little better this year.
