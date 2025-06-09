Titans Pass Rush Brings Question Marks
The Tennessee Titans have a lot of question marks surrounding their roster at the moment.
After finishing 3-14 last season, the Titans have a number of different areas for improvement, including pass rusher.
Sports Illustrated writer Gilberto Manzano questioned if the Titans pass rushers will step up in the upcoming season.
"The Titans could have a strong defensive front because of star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and second-year defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat, the 2024 second-round pick who impressed as a rookie. But the edges could be a problem this year, with Harold Landry III following former Titans coach Mike Vrabel to the New England Patriots," Manzano wrote.
"Newcomer Dre’Mont Jones and Arden Key are the starting edge rushers. Jones, who might be better suited as an interior pass rusher, didn’t meet high expectations after leaving the Denver Broncos and signing a three-year, $51 million contract with the Seahawks in 2023.
"The Titans desperately need immediate contributions from edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo, the second-round pick from UCLA."
Losing Landry, an eight-year veteran, will be a blow for the defense. There are a couple of different players who could fill in for his absence, but who that will end up being is a bit unclear.
The hope is that Oladejo is the player who ends up becoming the long-term fit for the Titans, but he may not be ready to take on a massive role in his first season in the league.
Therefore, it will be up to the veterans to contribute by committee to help replace Landry's production. If they can do that, the Titans should be better in the upcoming season. If not, the Titans could be in store for yet another long season towards the bottom of the standings.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!