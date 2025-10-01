Titans Unveil Week 5 Uniforms
The Tennessee Titans will hit the road for the second straight week to face off with the Arizona Cardinals this weekend. Last time out, the Titans were decked out in their all-white uniforms on the road against the Houston Texans, and it appears they'll break out the same combination this week when they face the Cardinals.
This will be the third time this season the Titans have worn all-white uniforms. They first wore them in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, then again in Week 4 against the Houston Texans. They appear to be the team's preferred road uniforms, so expect to see them quite often this year.
Titans' Record in Whiteout Uniforms
The Titans have lost their last nine games when wearing all-white uniforms, dating back multiple years. They went 0-3 with this combination last year, and are already off to an 0-2 start in them this season.
The Titans have an all-time record of 9-19 when wearing their all-white uniforms. Before this nine-game losing streak, they were nearly at .500 when wearing this combo, but their recent form has tanked their record when wearing their white out uniforms.
Tennessee's Struggles This Year
Tennessee's struggles this season have come on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they haven't been able to find much of a rhythm. The offensive line is giving up too many pressures, and the Titans' receivers haven't been able to get enough separation to give Cam Ward big windows to throw into.
After their 0-3 start, Titans head coach Brian Callahan handed play calling duties over to QB Coach Bo Hardegree. He'd only called plays once before when Josh McDaniels was fired in Las Vegas, and he did well, leading the Raiders to 22.8 points and 308.4 yards per game with Aidan O'Connell under center. However, his debut with the Titans didn't go so well. They were shut out for the first time since 2019, and the offense looked anemic.
On the other side of the ball, the Titans' defense has flashed at times, but hasn't been able to close out games. The Titans have been within a score of the Broncos, Rams and Texans late in the game, but went on to lose those games by a combined 48 points.
There's a lot to fix if the Titans want to get their first win of the season, but if their record in their all-white uniforms continues, it doesn't look like a win is likely this weekend.
