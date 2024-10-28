Titans Urged to Add Free Agent Safety
The Tennessee Titans dropped to 1-6 on the season following their 52-14 loss against the Detroit Lions in Week 8 NFL action. It was a brutal way to lose and a loss that continued their path towards a very high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Looking ahead to the next week, the Titans will have some roster decisions to make. They have quite a few players that could be traded. One of them is safety Quandre Diggs.
If Tennessee was to trade Diggs, they would need to find a replacement safety option.
Bleacher Report has a name in mind that could make sense. They believe that Caden Sterns could be an intriguing addition for the Titans.
"Caden Sterns might be one of those. The Titans starting safety pairing of Quandre Diggs and Amani Hooker aren't likely to be long-term answers. Sterns had four interceptions in his first two years with the Broncos and he's only 25 years old," they wrote.
So far during his young NFL career, Sterns has totaled 20 games played. He has racked up 49 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, and nine defended passes.
Originally a fifth-round draft pick at No. 152 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Sterns has not been given a great chance in the NFL. Tennessee would be wise to give him that opportunity.
He has clearly shown that in limited playing time he can make an impact. If things don't work out between the Titans and Sterns, they could simply move on from him.
At just 25 years old, he could end up being a piece that sticks long-term. He's shown the ability to be a playmaker in the secondary and a sure tackler.
No one would view a signing of Sterns as a "fix" for the defensive issues that Tennessee has had, but he could help. Should the team trade Diggs before the deadline, Sterns would be able to step in and try to earn the starting job.
Making these kinds of low-cost, high-reward types of signings are key for rebuilding teams. This move would make a ton of sense for the Titans.
