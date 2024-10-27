Titans Torched in Loss vs. Lions
The Tennessee Titans are heading home frustrated after a 52-14 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 8 at Ford Field.
Even though the Titans lost by several scores, they somehow had more yards than the Lions on offense. Ultimately, turnovers and poor special teams play hurt the Titans and dug them into a hole far too deep to dig out of.
Things looked good for the Titans in the first quarter or so of the game. When the Lions scored, the Titans answered until it was 14-14 early in the second quarter. Then, the Lions scored 38 unanswered points, which knocked the Titans out of the game.
For Tennessee, quarterback Mason Rudolph made his second straight start, completing 57.8 percent of his passes for 266 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a touchdown of his own. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley also had his best game of the year, catching 10 passes for 143 yards.
For Detroit, quarterback Jared Goff threw for just 85 yards, but he had three passing touchdowns to show for it on 12 of 15 passing.
The loss brings the Titans down to 1-6, further worsening the team's season so far.
Tennessee will have a chance to rebound in Week 9 when the New England Patriots come to town.
