Titans Urged to Make Baffling NFL Draft Trade
It's rare to see trades between two division rivals, but it could happen to the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox conjured up a trade idea that sent the No. 1 overall pick to the Colts for Anthony Richardson, the Nos. 14 & 151 picks and a first-round selection in next year's draft.
"If the Colts don't believe Richardson is either, the idea of resetting with this year's top QB prospect could become rather tempting," Knox writes.
"Meanwhile, the Titans could be intrigued by the idea of adding a 22-year-old quarterback whose ceiling might be even higher than Ward's."
Richardson has had a similar path to that of Will Levis in their first two years in the league. Both have shown signs of promise, but have mostly been defined by poor performances and injuries.
Each of them have been benched in the middle of the season, which doesn't bode well for either of their futures.
The Colts signed Daniel Jones to give Richardson some legitimate heat and competition for the starting job in Indianapolis, and Levis will likely be the backup of the No. 1 overall pick this year.
Swapping each other's problems for similar ones doesn't solve each solution. Sometimes there can be a benefit in a change of scenery, but it's a swap of six and a half-dozen when it comes to the quarterbacks.
The benefit goes to the Titans because they get Richardson and obtain future picks for him. Ward could be far better than Richardson, and that would give the Colts some semblance of joy, but this lateral move really doesn't make sense for either team at this moment in time.
The NFL Draft is set to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!