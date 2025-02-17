Titans Urged to Cut Former First Round Pick
The Tennessee Titans have made a few poor decisions over the past few years, which is why they now find themselves at 3-14 with the worst record in the NFL.
The Titans hired Kansas City Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi to replace Ran Carthon as the team's newest GM, and he will be tasked with reversing many of these questionable calls made over the years.
The Athletic insider Joe Rexrode believes one of those decisions could be cutting 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks.
"The designated replacement for AJ Brown, the other side of one of the worst personnel moves in franchise history and one of the worst in recent NFL memory, needs a fresh start," Rexrode writes.
"And the Titans need to stop waiting for him to be a factor. The 2022 first-round pick has been banged up, playing in 27 of 51 possible games. He hasn’t done much with his opportunities — 53 catches for 699 yards and one touchdown. His 2025 cap hit and the dead number if the Titans move on from him are the same, $4.6 million. That’s worth moving on and rebuilding the receiving corps around Calvin Ridley."
Burks has been more well-known for the fact that he was the returning player in the Brown trade than his actual work on the field, which is troublesome. Burks spent most of this past season on injured reserve, which doesn't bode well for his chances to make an impact on the team next season.
Burks has just one year left on his contract before his fifth-year player option that won't get picked up, so it may be worth it for the Titans to give him one last chance to impress before hitting free agency, but it won't be a surprise if Tennessee moves on.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!