Titans Urged to Make Big Move With Surprising Playmaker
The Tennessee Titans seemed to solve their wide receiver problem during the offseason, signing Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd in free agency to put alongside of DeAndre Hopkins.
On paper, it looked like a pretty terrific trio, but things did not exactly work out for the Titans.
Tennessee ultimately traded Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs, and Ridley and Boyd have both had rather rough seasons (although Ridley has stepped it up lately).
What appeared to be a reliable receiving corps for the Titans has now become an issue, but luckily, a surprising producer has emerged: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
Westbrook-Ikhine began earning considerable playing time in mid-October and actually registered four straight games with a touchdown between Weeks 6 and 9.
Over the last five contests, the 27-year-old has logged 13 catches for 139 yards and four scores, which has Will Lomas of Titan Sized hoping that the team extends him during the offseason.
"The Titans aren't going to have as much money as they did last offseason when they went on their spending spree," Lomas wrote. "With two starting receiver jobs coming open, the franchise would be smart to bring Westbrook-Ikhine back on a multi-year deal knowing that his floor is one of the better backup pass catchers in the NFL."
Tennessee initially signed Westbrook-Ikhine as an undrafted free agent back in 2020. After barely making an impact during his rookie campaign, he went on to catch 38 passes for 476 yards and four scores in his sophomore year.
That remains his most productive season to date, but perhaps Westbrook-Ikhine has bigger things in store for the future.
We'll see if the Titans trust him enough to bring him back on a multi-year contract in March.
Tennessee is just 2-7 on the season and will face the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!