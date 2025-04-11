Titans Urged to Target Underrated LB
The Tennessee Titans have done a few intriguing and decently productive moves to bolster their defensive unit this offseason, but that doesn’t mean this front office won’t look to keep fortifying that side of the ball during this month’s draft.
Especially when looking further down the board for the Titans into day three of the draft, that could be time to watch Tennessee truly dive into their bag of defensive prospects to target. Whether that be more upgrades to put forth for the front seven, or another addition into the secondary room to try and build off of last season’s success, a lot of options could be on the table.
However, one key name to watch for Tennessee during day three of the draft could be Ole Miss linebacker Chris Paul Jr., who Pro Football Focus’ Mason Cameron revealed as his number one player for the Titans to target following the first two days of action.
”Paul's lack of mass may drive down his draft stock, but his ability is worthy of a Day 3 draft pick, and the Titans hold the opportunity to make him the first selection in Round 4,” Cameron wrote. “Paul profiles as a solid developmental option at linebacker — given his athleticism, football IQ and all-around game as one of three FBS linebackers to post 78.0-plus PFF grades in all three major defensive facets in 2024 — while he contributes early on special teams.”
When looking at Paul Jr. as a prospect, there could be some of those mentioned size limitations in the pros as a physical force at linebacker, standing 6-foot-1, 222 pounds, but there’s clear upside to like for him to eventually develop into a worthwhile contributor in the front seven.
During his last season with the Rebels, Paul Jr. finished with an incredible campaign, collecting 88 total tackles, 11.0 TFLs and 3.5 sacks as a catalyst within an elite Ole Miss defensive group.
The Titans could benefit from a young candidate in their current linebacker room, one currently held down by Cody Barton and Otis Reese IV, a projected starting pairing that doesn’t quite jump off the page.
Yet, if Tennessee can develop a name like Paul Jr. across a couple of season’s to soon be an impact player as both a coverage player and pass rusher, using one of two fourth-round picks on his services may be wise, if the Titans have the board fall in their favor on the third day.
The Titans will have all of their draft questions answered later this month when the 2025 NFL Draft officially kicks off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!