Titans WR Excited to Return Home
The Tennessee Titans have brought a hometown kid back to Nashville in free agency this offseason with the addition of veteran wide receiver Van Jefferson.
A product of Ravenwood High School in Brentwood right outside of Nashville, Jefferson signed a one-year, $1.67 million with the Titans after spending last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He didn't play his college ball at Tennessee, instead heading to Ole Miss and then Florida before becoming a second-round draft pick the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams, eventually winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2021. Jefferson played one season each for the Atlanta Falcons and Steelers before the decision to sign with the Titans. Even if his return home came later than he might have liked, the wait seems to be worth it.
"Tennessee, it provided a lot of firsts for me," Jefferson said, per the team website. "I got my first exposure there, got my first (college) offer. I met some of my best friends to this day there."
"Being back, it's a full circle moment. Just coming to the facility, I remember when I used to drive there with my dad in the morning. To come back, and now be with the Titans myself, it's amazing. It's a blessing to play in the NFL regardless, but it's a little sweeter when you're able to come back and play for the team where you lived for an extended period of time. I'll always be grateful for that, and it adds more sweetness to it, playing for the hometown team."
As things stands, Jefferson might be the No. 2 receiver behind Calvin Ridley next season. While Jefferson offers upside with his speed, he's better suited in a depth role. The Titans will likely need to address their pass-catching talent in the 2025 NFL Draft next month, potentially pairing a receiver with Cam Ward.
