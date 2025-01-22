Titans Warned Against Taking Controversial QB
The Tennessee Titans could be on the quarterback market for free agency this spring, and there are a few options on the open market that they could explore.
A potentially cheaper option with chance to net a high value is Daniel Jones, who started the season with the New York Giants as the starter before being cut and joining the Minnesota Vikings.
Bleacher Report analyst Kristopher Knox believes the Titans are the worst landing spot for Jones in free agency.
"If Jones is looking to reestablish himself in the NFL, Tennessee won't be the place to do it. The Titans will almost assuredly draft a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, and if they sign a veteran, they'll be looking for a temporary placeholder," Knox writes.
"Could Jones fill that role? Perhaps, but he'd gain little by leading an offense with arguably even less supporting talent than the Giants. It's also hard to see how Jones could grow as a quarterback in Tennessee," he continued.
If the Titans signed Jones, it wouldn't be as a mentor or backup. Jones wants to get back to starting and the Titans don't provide him the opportunity to do that. Tennessee will either give Will Levis another go or take a rookie in the draft.
"Head coach Brian Callahan might work out for the Titans, but he proved very little in Year 1. He isn't an established offensive guru like O'Connell or McVay either, having earned his reputation while working with Joe Burrow as the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator. Burrow's MVP-caliber season in 2024 suggests that Callahan wasn't responsible for the quarterback's NFL success," Knox writes.
"The Titans also couldn't provide Jones with a proven QB like Stafford under whom to learn. Jones would most likely be the veteran leader of a quarterback room that also features Levis and a rookie-to-be-named. What's the upside for Jones in that scenario? Aside from a paycheck, there isn't one."
The Titans will be able to sign a new quarterback in free agency when the new league year begins on March 15.
