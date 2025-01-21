Could Titans Cut Longest-Tenured Player?
Tennessee Titans pass rusher Harold Landry III is the longest-tenured player on the roster.
As a first-round pick by the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft, Landry has been with the team the longest, just completing his seventh season with the franchise.
However, with a new general manager coming in with Mike Borgonzi taking over and Landry getting up there in age, it could be time for the two sides to part ways.
"Harold Landry's nine sacks this season obscured the waning production that more advanced stats show. In his second full season back from a torn ACL, Landry actually registered a career-low 9.2 pressure rate, per Sports Info Solutions. His final pre-injury season saw him rack up 62 total pressures as opposed to the 33 he had this season. Those underlying numbers point toward a player who is slowing down," Bleacher Report writes.
"Arden Key is the only other notable edge-rusher on the roster, so finding more pass-rushing heat is going to need to be a priority. At this point, the $11 million they could have in cap space might help them find a more productive player than Landry will be in his age-29 season."
While Landry may not be the player he once was, he can still contribute a lot for the Titans, but his salary may not match the production.
Borgonzi will be looking for as clean of a canvas as possible to rebuild the Titans in his image, and considering his background with the three-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, he could be looking to shake things up completely.
Landry would be a strong veteran presence for the Titans defense, but with another change of the guard in Tennessee, everyone's future is in question regardless of status.
