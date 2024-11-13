Titans QB Fighting to Keep Starting Job
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is healthy once again and made his presence known in the team's Week 10 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.
In his return to action after missing three games with a shoulder injury, Levis completed a season-high 78.3 percent of his passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns against zero interceptions.
Titans coach Brian Callahan praised Levis for his bounce-back performance.
"I did see progress," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "And there were a lot of things I did feel positive about coming out of that game with Will, with where he is at. Not turning the ball over, not putting the ball in harm's way, being smart, running, sliding – all those things were improvements. … I saw growth in Will's play in this game, I really did. There was improvement."
Levis appeared to show come added confidence after sitting on the sidelines for a few weeks. But, he is still looking to cement his status as the Titans franchise quarterback moving forward.
This season has been geared around putting Levis in position to prove himself worthy of the starting job. While he didn't look his best in the team's first three games of the season, that wasn't enough of a sample size for the Titans to see if he was good enough or not to build around.
Then, his injury stunted any development and put the Titans in limbo for a little bit as Mason Rudolph started under center.
At 2-7, the Titans could be in a good spot to draft one of the top rookie quarterbacks from the 2025 NFL Draft class like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward. However, there is no "slam dunk" prospect at the quarterback position, so the Titans may be willing to take an offensive lineman to fill the right tackle spot or a defensive player.
If Levis continues to play like he did against the Chargers, the possibility becomes more likely for the Titans to keep him under center for 2025.
