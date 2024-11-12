Titans Coach Gets Honest About Will Levis
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has missed quite a bit of time this season due to a shoulder injury. However, when he has played, he has fallen well short of the expectations that were set for him in his second NFL season.
Coming into the 2024 campaign, Levis was expected to take a big leap forward. He showed signs of star potential as a rookie, but those signs have not been present for much of the year.
In his return to the field in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Levis put together a solid all-around performance.
Levis ended up completing 18 of his 23 pass attempts for 175 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also chipped in with five carries for 41 yards on the ground.
At 25 years old, he's fighting for his job throughout the rest of the season. If he continues to struggle down the stretch, the Titans could end up deciding to move on and find a replacement in the offseason.
Following the team's Week 10 loss, head coach Brian Callahan spoke out with his thoughts about Levis.
“I thought Will had a nice game. There’s some things that he can clean up for sure, but you saw the efficiency, you saw him use his legs,” Callahan said. “There were some really positive outcomes from the game for him in that regard. Didn’t put the ball in harm’s way, he was accurate and aggressive, but made some plays that we needed to make, and we just need more of it.”
Callahan continued on, talking more about the improvements that he has seen in Levis.
“I saw growth in Will’s play in this game. I really did. There was improvement. Part of playing quarterback that for the most part can be pretty boring and that’s probably 80 percent of playing quarterback is doing the normal, mundane, ordinary things consistently well,” Callahan said. “And then there’s a time and a place where your talent has to take over and that’s a big throw—the touchdown, for example. Two or three of those throws, you saw Will’s talent, his ability to fit the ball on a tight window accurately, taking off and running, using his feet, using his legs. Those things were all really good to see. And I feel like that’s an improvement from where we were to where we are now.”
All of that being said, Tennessee has to see Levis continue showing signs of improvement throughout the rest of the year.
He's facing an immense amount of pressure for a second-year quarterback. Unfortunately, the Titans simply don't have the luxury of sitting around and hoping that he figures things out.
Levis will have another chance to put together a strong game in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings. Ideally, we'll be talking about an even bigger game and a stronger sign of improvement.
