Titans Should Consider This Big Ten Sleeper QB
The Tennessee Titans are facing an uncertain future at the quarterback position.
Will Levis came into the 2024 NFL season as the expected long-term franchise signal caller. Due to his disappointing play so far this year, those expectations have fallen a bit.
Some still believe that Levis can turn things around. Others want to see the Titans replace him during the offseason or at the very least bring in better competition.
With that in mind, the rumors have started churning that Tennessee could use their first-round pick on a quarterback. However, that would be a tough thing to do with so many other needs on the roster. Instead, the Titans should consider targeting a sleeper on the second or third day of the draft.
One name to keep a close eye on could be Ohio State Buckeyes' quarterback Will Howard.
Obviously, Howard would not come in and win the starting job on day one. Tennessee would be making this pick to open up a quarterback competition throughout training camp and the preseason.
Howard has put together a strong season with Ohio State so far this season. He has completed 74 percent of his pass attempts for 2,237 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. In addition to his passing numbers, Howard has racked up 122 yards and six more touchdowns on the ground.
At this point in time, Howard is expected to be a fifth-round pick by many. He could rise a bit if he can lead the Buckeyes to a run in the College Football Playoff.
Why would Howard be a good target for the Titans? Quite simply, he's extremely talented, but he's not going to cost them a high draft pick.
Levis still has the talent and potential that made him the expected franchise quarterback for years to come. Moving on from him already could end up being a massive mistake. It would be much more beneficial for Tennessee to bring in another young quarterback to push him.
If Levis still doesn't take a leap forward in 2025, Howard could be given a chance. He's a hard worker, a smart quarterback, and a leader. There is a chance that he could have a bright NFL future ahead of him if he develops to his full potential.
Should neither quarterback look like a long-term option next season, the Titans could then focus on bringing in a franchise quarterback after the 2025 season.
Being too quick to give up on a quarterback is a dangerous thing to do. However, Tennessee should be proactive and bring in another young signal caller.
Bringing in a piece like Howard in the fifth round would accomplish two things. It would give the Titans a chance to draft more talent at other positions early in the draft and bring in a player that could end up winning playing time or at the very least motivating Levis in a big way.
