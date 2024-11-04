Titans QB Getting Closer to Return
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis remained on the sidelines as his team picked up its second win of the season, a 20-17 overtime thriller against the New England Patriots in Week 9.
Levis missed his third consecutive game with a shoulder injury he suffered back in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins. While Levis tried to play through the injury in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts, he went through some pain that prevented him from returning to action.
Levis has been resting for the Titans, but his workload ramped up as the team prepared to play the Patriots. However, he wasn't quite ready to return.
Titans coach Brian Callahan told team reporter Jim Wyatt that the team will give him more reps in practice this week, giving a sign that Tennessee will have him under center when the team plays the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10.
The Titans are in the midst of what could end up as a lost season for the franchise. With just two wins through the first half of the season, the Titans are looking at another high pick in next year's NFL Draft. Tennessee could look at taking a quarterback with that pick, but the team needs more clarity in regards to Levis and his ability to be a franchise player.
If Levis is unable to go because he isn't 100 percent, backup Mason Rudolph will step in for his fourth straight start. Rudolph had his best performance to date for the Titans in Week 9 against the Patriots, completing 60.6 percent of his passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns, leading his team to victory.
Rudolph led a game-winning drive in overtime that led to Nick Folk's game-winning field goal. The Titans turned over the Patriots on the ensuing possession to claim the win, but the victory wouldn't have happened without Rudolph's heroics.
While Rudolph has done his job stepping in, the Titans gain more value with Levis under center.
