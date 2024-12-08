Titans' Chidobe Awuzie Makes Instant Impact Upon Return
The Tennessee Titans secondary has missed veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie for most of the season, but he is making up for the time that he has lost.
In the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Awuzie recorded his first interception of the season off of backup quarterback Mac Jones.
Here's a look at the play:
The interception is Awuzie's first pick since 2021, back when he was with the Cincinnati Bengals in their Super Bowl season.
Awuzie, 29, is making his first start since Week 3 against the New York Jets. He has been on injured reserve for most of the season dealing with a groin injury, but he is expected to be back for the final five games of the year.
Awuzie is starting for the injured Roger McCreary, who is inactive today with a shoulder injury after not practicing all week.
If Awuzie can continue to make plays like this, the Titans should be well on their way to victory against the Jaguars, earning them their second divisional win of the season.
The Titans have a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
