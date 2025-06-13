Titans' QB Makes Head-Turning Claim on NFL Growth
Despite the Tennessee Titans' decision to bring in first-overall pick Cam Ward to be their pending starting quarterback for the season ahead and the team's signal caller of their foreseeable future, it hasn't stopped Will Levis from keeping his head down and continuing to work for his next opportunity.
If you were to ask Levis, it's clear he's feeling extremely confident in the improvements he's made across recent months, and through his time working in California alongside quarterback guru Jordan Palmer.
Levis broke down a bit of how he feels he's improved throughout this NFL offseason during the Titans' mandatory minicamp, voicing a slew of changes made, leading to him feeling the best he ever has throughout his short time in the league.
"I just thought the consistency, accuracy, ball placement, rhythm is the best it's ever been in my career," Levis said on Thursday. "It was cool to feel that throughout the eight weeks [in California], and to see it transition on the field and on the tape."
Currently, the future of Levis in the NFL still remains a bit foggy with a few months to go until the kickoff of the 2025 season.
Right now, without a deal to ship him to a new situation, all signs point to the 2023 second-rounder to be Tennessee's backup quarterback on the depth chart for the year ahead behind Ward. And while a trade to send him out may make sense on paper, to this point, there hasn't been any team ringing up the Titans' phone to acquire his services.
However, even with the looming uncertainty, Levis has taken the adversity in stride, continuing to hone his craft to get back into the mix as a potential NFL starter following the ups and downs of his second season in Tennessee and the team's 3-14 record at year's end.
Without a ton of reported interest coming his way for a team to acquire him in a trade, it could take some time for Levis to earn that next shot. Yet, in the meantime, he'll be both hard at work and remaining confident in his ability to do so.
