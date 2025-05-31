Titans' Will Levis In Unfamiliar Role
The Tennessee Titans have had a long stretch of drafting NFL QBs. They drafted Malik Willis in 2022, which would be followed by selecting Will Levis in 2023 and Cam Ward in 2025.
The Titans have had Will Levis on the roster, and he has played a very specific role in the QB rotation both seasons he has been in Nashville. That role has been "the new guy on the block", as he was the least experienced QB on the roster in both seasons.
In his first season, the Titans QB started behind Ryan Tannehill, who was in his 5th season with the franchise. In this season, Levis started as the third-string QB, but would later work his way up to a starting role following a great game against the Atlanta Falcons. In that game, he finished with four touchdowns and 238 yards.
He would start for nearly the remainder of the year, aside from Tannehill getting his proper goodbye start at the end of the season.
The very next season, the QB would once again be in a similar situation, as he was still the young guy on the block. He would work alongside long-time Steelers QB and current Steelers front-runner Mason Rudolph. In this season, Levis would struggle tremendously and lose the starting job to Rudolph in his one and only season with the Tennessee Titans.
Levis is now tasked with something new as he is no longer the young guy on the block. Levis is now forced to play a veteran role for Titans rookie and former Miami Hurricanes standout Cam Ward. Ward was drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the first pick in the NFL Draft. Ward will be in the driver's seat as he is likely to start the season off. Levis will be the backup to Ward and will have the chance to help improve the roster even if he isn't a starter. This comes with being a veteran despite only playing two seasons.
Levis stated his honest thoughts on Ward recently during an interview at OTAs.
"He's been great," Levis stated. "I'm here for him, however I can be. He's a really smart kid. We've been able to talk a lot about the different installs that we've gone through, hearing his perspective, and how he sees things. Heck of an athlete, and heck of a quarterback too. So, it's been fun going out there and playing with him."
Levis will be looking to work his way up the depth chart as he is still in a competition with the young QB. Regardless, his job will still be to take a young guy like Ward in and under his wing ahead of the first game of the season.
