Titans' Cam Ward Labeled Most Forgotten Prospect
The Tennessee Titans have had many underwhelming seasons in franchise history, however, they have only drafted at the No. 1 position three times. This includes the most recent draft when the Titans decided to keep their pick instead of trading away, as original reports stated.
With the pick, the Titans would draft one of the best QB prospects in recent times, Miami Hurricanes standout Cam Ward. Ward was exceptional in his senior season with the Hurricanes and he finished with 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and a completion percentage of 67.2%. This made him the obvious choice weeks in advance, despite the usual last-second changes on or before draft day.
Ward has plenty of potential to turn things around after the QB room has been underwhelming for many recent seasons. While this can be viewed as one of the better picks of the draft, some believe it is also a forgotten pick. In a recent article by Bleacher Report's Damian Parson, the Titans QB was labeled as a forgotten pick.
"It is rare to see the first overall pick become the forgotten prospect from his draft class," Parson wrote. "Well, that is precisely what’s happening to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward. The most gifted thrower in the 2025 class has rarely been discussed since the rookie minicamp began."
Ward has been in active competition with Will Levis, who is returning to Nashville, Tennessee, for his third straight season after winning the job in 2023 before the end of the season, and losing the job in 2024 to Mason Rudolph.
Ward has plenty of firepower behind him that would allow many to believe that he was drafted to be an immediate starter. While this is likely the case, Parson believes that he is essential, but may not have the exact help one could hope for.
"The Titans are in a rebuilding phase, and Ward is essential to any turnaround," Parson said. "That being said, it is questionable if the team has enough offensive talent around Ward to reap the full benefits of his abilities. The weapons around Ward are young and unproven, including three rookie wide receivers and rookie tight end Gunnar Helm. History says don’t count him out, but he’ll need a magical debut to overcome the roster’s limitations."
The Titans will look to help their rookie QB out with veteran help in Tyler Lockett and Calvin Ridley. They will also need to keep the young QB's jersey clean in order to have a successful season. Luckily for the Titans, Ward is used to being forced to make plays, as for the majority of his career, he was pressured at a high rate.
Ward has stated many times that he plays football for a living and has the mentality that any coach would want, which will lead many Titans' fans to believe that he has what it takes to be remembered as one of the better players in this class.
